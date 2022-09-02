The government is currently negotiating with Australian mining firm, Cassius Mining Limited, following the latter’s intentions to sue Ghana for $395 million in a London court.

Cassius contends that Ghana failed to stop Shaanxi, another mining company, from trespassing on its concession.

Both Cassius and Shaanxi Mining Company have concessions in the Upper East Region where they operate.

Cassius argues that several petitions to the Mineral Commission and previous ministers over the development were ignored.

A statement jointly signed by the Chief Executive Officers of Minerals Commission and Cassius Limited said both parties had agreed to “further engage on all matters in controversy with the aim of finding an amicable solution.”

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, negotiated on behalf of the government.

He is expected to engage officials of Shaanxi and other related parties on the matter.

Some Australian news outlets have quoted Cassius as saying Ghana knew about Shaanxi’s illegal trespass on its concessions.