The search for the most outstanding ‘all-round’ Junior High School (JHS) student will come off later today, Saturday September 10, 2022 when all 10 finalists of Citi FM‘s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ compete in the grand finale.

The stage is set at the the Alisa Hotel -North Ridge, Accra for an interesting contest to crown the champion who will bag the bragging rights and the coveted cash prize at stake.

The contestants will partake in a classic quiz, after which the highest-scoring finalist will emerge as the winner.

All the contestants say they are prepared for the showdown with hopes of matching each other closely as they eye for the ultimate prize.

There will be a live coverage of the finals on Citi TV as well all the station’s social media platforms at 12 noon.

What finalists are grabbing

The winner of the quiz walks away with a mouthwatering GH¢10,000 as well as other prizes from the sponsors.

The winner of the competition will also go home with a brand-new laptop from the Vodafone Ghana Foundation as well a year-long free internet access.

That will not be all, the winner will be unveiled as the Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s National Instant Schools‘ Ambassador.

First runner up takes home a tablet and a free 6 months data subscription while the second runner up will receive a tablet and a free 3 months data subscription.

All other participants will be provided a month’s data subscription.

In addition, there will be other prizes such as customized school bags with learning materials for all 10 top finalists plus five exercise books each.

These prizes are sponsored by the Vodafone Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners.

The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide educational campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

This year, participants were made to write on the topic:

“You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

The Literacy Challenge is an annual nationwide campaign powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

The 2022 edition is sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology, Alife Soap and InvestCorp Asset Management Limited.