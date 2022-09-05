Ghanaian singer, Gyakie has won the award for Best West African Artiste at Nigeria’s Headies Awards.

At the show, held on September 4 2022 at the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, USA, the “Forever” hitmaker beat her category mates: KiDi(Ghana), Amaarae(Ghana), Angelique Kidjo (Benin), Aya Nakamura (Mali) and Nelson Freitas(Cape Verde).

Gyakie has been on a winning streak since the release of her debut project, SEED EP and her growing impact on the music scene in Africa is subtle yet impressive. A few weeks ago, The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) presented a double Platinum Certification Plaque to the singer for her breakthrough single “Forever” meaning, over 40,000 units of the single were sold in the South African Market.

She recently released another project, My Diary EP which has songs such as, ‘Something’ and ‘Flames’ featuring Davido, which are making waves internationally.

The Headies Awards is Nigeria’s biggest and most anticipated music awards show and the Best West African Artist category is for artists of West African descent with the most outstanding achievements and impact across Africa.