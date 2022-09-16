SES HD PLUS Ghana has launched a campaign dubbed the Ɔrekɔdo Double Double promo ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The promotion will run on the Caritas Lottery Platform of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) till 5th December 2022 with a mini and final draw on 24th October and 15th December respectively.

To qualify for any of the draws, new subscribers have to purchase HD+ Decoders bearing the promotion’s sticker at any authorised dealer store or Electroland outlet nationwide within the promotion window.

Existing HD+ subscribers and users of other HD+ Decoders without the promotion stickers are required to have an active commercial subscription of 3 months and above during the promotion period. Upon meeting the minimum requirements, participants are to dial *844*8# to register and follow the prompts to stand a chance to win big.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of HD+ Theodore Asampong highlighted the amazing packages that his outfit are seeking to bring to Ghanaians.

“We are collaborating with our broadcast partners to provide Ghanaians a platform to watch the world’s biggest football tournament in high definition pictures just as we did for the 2021 African Cup of Nations this year and the UEFA Euro 2020. On HD+ you win “ double double” because you enjoy the live football matches “FeeliFeeli” in HD as if you are in Qatar and also get the chance to win an all-expense paid trip with your partner to Dubai for the Christmas holidays; an offer comparable to none currently on the free-to-air TV market. We are excited about this initiative and the many offers we give to Ghanaian homes”.

The HD+ Decoder offers features that gives viewers control over their TV viewing moments such as the ability to pause, record and reverse live TV.

Viewers can also watch TV on the go via the My HD PLUS app on mobile phones and tablets, with free data that HD+ provides every month to users of the app. New HD+ Decoders need to be activated on any mobile network by dialling *879# to unlock the HD viewing experience.

Existing HD+ subscribers can continue to enjoy the HD+ FeeliFeeli Experience by subscribing for a package via the HD+ USSD code for GHS25 monthly, GHS 60 quarterly and GHS210 annually. The HD+ Decoder also delivers over 100 channels in SD for free and in addition provides superior features such as a 7-day electronic programming guide, Parental Access Control and Logical Channel Numbering system which makes it easier to locate channels since all channels have been assigned a permanent number and arranged according to genres.

About SES HD PLUS

SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of SES, the leading global content connectivity solutions provider. SES HD PLUS Ghana markets the HD+ Product, which promises to provide satellite homes with quality and affordable entertainment options by leveraging SES’s experience of delivering satellite TV channels directly to home (DTH) and its success of rolling out the HD+ subscription-based platform in Germany.

Apart from offering over 100 FTA channels in standard definition, SES HD PLUS Ghana is collaborating with Citi TV to deliver their content in high-definition quality.

There are four subscription packages available: GHS7 for a week, GHS25 for a month, GHS60 for three months and an annual package that costs GHS210. HD+ is open to all broadcasters and looks forward to partnering with additional broadcasters who want to deliver their content in high-definition quality.

Visit www.hd-plus.com.gh for further information.