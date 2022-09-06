The Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) has recognised MeBanbo, an innovative microinsurance product from Hollard Life Assurance, as the year’s best product in the second edition of its awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel. MeBanbo offers the most comprehensive and reasonably priced funeral and disability life insurance on the market.

The annual industry awards recognise individuals, businesses, and insurance reporters who excelled in their work during the year. This year’s theme was “Celebrating excellence in Ghana’s insurance industry.”

Speaking at the event, the President of the CIIG, Tawiah Ben-Ahmed, said: “CIIG Insurance Excellence Awards is to ensure that insurance practices and services in Ghana are of the highest possible standards and conform to internationally accepted best practices to drive sustained growth of the insurance industry”.

Commenting on the recognition, Managing Director of Hollard Life Assurance, Nashiru Iddrisu said,

“Looking back at the research insights that birthed MeBanbo, we are delighted to see the impact it has made in a short time. Since we launched, we have paid over half a million Ghana Cedis in claims, a remarkable feat that illustrates how we live up to the product’s promises.”

“We are proud to employ MeBanbo as a catalyst for change. We are most thankful to our partners, Vodafone and Sassai, for believing in the dream of building a financially resilient society. Indeed, MeBanbo is a unique and affordable product that suits the average Ghanaian’s needs. By dialling *269# on the Vodafone mobile network, they can secure their family’s future. We dedicate this win to our cherished customers and employees, fondly called Hollardites, for being strong advocates for our purpose. Thank you to them all for making us the fastest growing insurance company with the product of the year!” Nashiru noted.

About Hollard Life Assurance

Hollard Life is a subsidiary of the insurance group Hollard Ghana, which combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but Headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customised to Ghanaians’ unique risks. Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years.

Hollard Life Assurance offers various life insurance products, including funeral, personal accident, savings and investment, group Life insurance and employee plans, and more. Beyond different nationwide office branches and agents, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops and some Melcom stores across Ghana.