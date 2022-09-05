Details have emerged of how ‘galamsey queen,’ Aisha Huang, returned to Ghana to engage in illegal mining after her deportation over the same crime in 2019.

Citi News has gathered that Aisha came to Ghana from a neighbouring country through a land border.

Upon her arrival, she also acquired a Ghana card in February 2022 with a new name, Huang En.

Sources close to the development told Citi News that she sneaks out of Ghana if she picks up information about her potential arrest.

Luck however eluded her, leading to her arrest at Ahodwo in Kumasi, where she allegedly owns a shop selling materials for mining.

She was re-arrested together with three others for their involvement in alleged illegal mining.

They have been charged with mining without license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals. They are expected to reappear in court on September 14, 2022.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The three Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei, Huaid Hai Hun together with Aisha Huang were brought before an Accra Circuit Court last Friday.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reported that, the court preserved Aisha’s plea because there was no Chinese interpreter.

GNA reported that, at the court, Detective Chief Inspector Frederick Sarpong prayed for the court to remand the accused persons while investigations continue.

The galamsey kinpin and her accomplices were subsequently remanded.

Below are a few details on Aisha Huang from GNA

The facts as narrated in court are that the complainants are security and intelligence officers and the accused persons, Chinese nationals.

The prosecution said Aisha had gained “notoriety” for engaging in a series of small-scale mining activities known as galamsey across the country.

It said in 2017, Aisha was arrested for a similar offence, but she managed to “sneak out” of the country, averting prosecution.

The prosecution said early this year, Aisha “sneaked” into Ghana having changed the details on her Chinese passport.

It said Aisha resumed small-scale mining activities without a license and further engaged in the purchase and sale of minerals in Accra without valid authority as granted by the Minerals and Mining Act.

The prosecution said she engaged in the sale and purchase of minerals with the three accused persons, and that intelligence led to their arrest.