The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has officially announced his decision not to seek re-election as chief scribe when the party goes to congress on December 17th, 2022.

Mr. Nketiah, who became NDC General Secretary in 2005, believes it’s time for him to make way for others to take over the administration of the party.

The NDC is expected to go to congress on December 17, 2022 to elect new national officers.

Though he did not confirm rumours of him lacing up his boots to contest the chairmanship position, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah told Accra-based Radio Gold that, he will announce his next move soon.

“Age plays a major role in everything. This job of a General Secretary involves a lot; your time, energy, among others.”

“I have considered all these, and I am of the firm view that I won’t contest again. What I am saying is that, I won’t seek re-election as General Secretary,” Mr. Nketiah said.

Otokunor laces boot to vie for General Secretary position

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor, is already lacing up his boots to lead the party as its next General Secretary.

Mr. Otokunor is seeking to replace Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who has served the party as General Secretary for the past 17 years.

Sources within the party suggest that Mr. Otokunor has the full support of Mr. Asiedu Nketiah.