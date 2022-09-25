An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team will be in Ghana from September 26 to October 7 to continue discussions with the government on policies and reforms that could be supported by a lending arrangement.

IMF staff will also further engage with other stakeholders during the visit.

The IMF team will be led by Stéphane Roudet, the Mission Chief for Ghana.

The last IMF mission to Ghana was between July 6 and July 13, 2022, to assess the economic situation and discuss the broad lines of the government’s Enhanced Domestic Program that could be supported by an IMF lending arrangement.

The IMF team met with Vice President Bawumia, Finance Minister Ofori-Atta, and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The team also met with the Parliament’s Finance Committee, civil society organizations, and development partners, including UNICEF and the World Bank to engage on social spending.

Ghana is currently looking to secure a $3 billion loan from the IMF.