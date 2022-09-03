Queen mothers in the Upper East Region are appealing to the government to support their gazetting process fee and involve them in decision-making at all levels of regional and national development.

Due to financial constraints, only 75 queen mothers have been gazetted out of 175 queen mothers enskinned in the region.

The Queen mothers contend that government’s support towards gazetting them legitimatizes their powers in decision-making towards achieving sustainable development goals and promoting women’s participation in national development.

Speaking at the outdooring of 175 queen mothers in Bolgatanga, organized by the Community Development and Advocacy Centre (CODAC), the spokesperson of the group, Bognaab Felicia Agamboka, admonished the house of chiefs to involve them in decision-making and appealed to the government to pay the gazetting fees of vulnerable queen mothers.

“As Queen Mothers working on various development-related matters including supporting our chiefs in promoting peaceful coexistence in our communities; inclusion and participation of all in decision-making at all levels; campaigning for the elimination of teenage pregnancy and other health-related issues in our various communities, we urge the government of Ghana and other stakeholders to support the Queen Mothers with the gazetting process fee for all Queen Mothers to be gazetted since most of us are economically vulnerable. We call on the public to support the involvement of Queen Mothers and women in decision-making at all levels, and call on the Upper East Regional House Of chiefs to involve Queen mothers in the House”.

Bognaab Agamboka, appealed to traditional councils without queen mothers to urgently facilitate processes to enskin them and assign them roles to contribute to the holistic development of their communities.

“For chiefs at the Regional and traditional councils who have not yet initiated the process of installing Queen mothers in their areas should start the process now, for the support of these Queen mothers is critical in our communities. The Queen Mothers in the region request that the traditional councils should assign roles and responsibilities to queen mothers in the chief council of elders and their various communities.”

She reiterated their commitment to the fight against teenage pregnancy and early marriage in communities, while promoting inclusive governance and girl child education and sexual reproductive health education.

Executive Director of CODAC, Issaku Bukari, said, outdooring the queen mothers concept funded by Plan International and the Canadian government is aimed at showcasing the role they play with their traditional chiefs to promote peace and development.

Mr. Bukari further appealed for funding to extend the project to the Kassena Nankana and Builsa areas in getting queen mothers enskinned.

He also hinted at plans to engage district assemblies to support the payment of the gazetting processing fees for queen mothers.