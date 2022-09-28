The Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, KT Hammond, has described the booing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Festival as undemocratic.

The lawmaker said in as much as Ghanaians are faced with severe economic hardship, the situation does not warrant such unfair treatment of the President.

KT Hammond spoke to journalists on the matter on Tuesday.

“That was scandalous. I don’t think that, as a nation, we’ve gotten to that stage. I was petrified when I heard that. I didn’t understand it. I haven’t seen anything of this sort before. We shouldn’t be setting precedents that cannot be handled. Whatever the issue is, people have no business hooting at the President. There should be some respect because that isn’t democratic.”

But the National Democratic Congress (NDC) thinks otherwise. It said the booing is a reflection of the mood of Ghanaian youth and a vote of no confidence in the current administration.

A statement, signed by Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the party, said the “action of the youth reflects an overwhelming vote of no confidence” in the government.

“The events of that day were unprecedented, as no sitting Ghanaian President, at least under the Fourth Republic, has ever been subjected to such ridicule and embarrassment.”