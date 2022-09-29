The Director General of the Cote d’Ivoire Lottery Regulatory Commission (LONACI), Mr. Dramane Coulibaly, paid an official courtesy call to the KGL Group as part of his familiarization visit to the National Lottery Authority (NLA) of Ghana on the September 28, 2022.

Mr. Dramane Coulibaly and his delegation, accompanied by Mr. Samuel Awuku, the Director General of Ghana’s National Lottery Authority was warmly received by renowned entrepreneur and Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Mr. Alex Dadey.

This working visit was facilitated by Mr. Samuel Awuku and the National Lottery Authority in his quest to foster strong bilateral relations between both Organizations and Nations.

Exploratory conversations were held on the expansion of the NLA’s flagship product Ghana 5/90 Lottery into Cote d’Ivoire and other West African countries.

As official Digital Partner of the NLA, the KGL Group, through its subsidiary KEED, is on a mission to lead the expansion of the 5/90 Digital play channel, 5/90 mobile into Cote d’Ivoire and other West African Countries.

Chief Executive Officer of KGL Group, Mr. Christian Salamouni, demonstrated with practical case studies based on the success of the 5/90 mobile lottery in Ghana, how the Group has leveraged best-in-class digital technologies to drive value across the lottery ecosystem.

Mr. Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group thanked Mr. Coulibaly for his visit, and after a tour of KGL Group’s offices and operational sites, expressed his hope that this visit will cement the deep positive bonds of friendship and yield a strong working relationship between both Nations.

About KGL Group

‘At The Forefront of Digitalization’

KGL Group is a wholly owned Ghanaian group of companies, with interests in Technology Innovation, Fin-Tech, Logistics, Trade, Property Development, Gaming and Commerce. The parent company commands a network of specialized business units that promote efficient solutions and effective tech-based related services to customers across Ghana and partner operating regions.