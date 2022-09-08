Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ 2022 Artiste of the Year, KiDi, has released a new song off his ‘4Play’ EP.

The song titled ‘Champagne’ is a danceable tune that reminds one to celebrate life each day while expressing the joy of being ‘outside’.

The song was produced by prominent Nigerian music producer, Telz.

This comes after he released his joint with Jamaican artiste Mavado, ‘Blessed’, a few months ago.

Check out ‘Champagne’ by singer KiDi on all streaming platforms: https://music.empi.re/champagnekidi

–

By: ghanaweekend.com