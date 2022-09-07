The High Court sitting in Kumasi has granted bail to an interdicted police officer and a final year student of KNUST, standing trial for allegedly gang-raping a first-year student.

The two have been granted bail in the sum of GH¢80,000 each with two sureties; a relative and a government worker not earning less than a net salary of GH¢1,000 a month.

They were remanded after appearing before the Asokore Mampong District Court in July.

Since the Asokore Mampong District Court lacks jurisdiction in granting bail on the matter, the lawyers for the two accused persons applied for bail at the High Court and has been granted.

The substantive matter which is being heard at the Asokore Mampong District Court has been adjourned to 19th September 2022.