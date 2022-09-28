Some traders at the old Central Market in Kumasi are counting their losses after the market got flooded after a downpour, leading to the destruction of several items.

The leadership of the traders has attributed this to the manner in which the redevelopment project is being done.

The traders are thus appealing to the contractor to put measures in place to prevent the area from getting flooded subsequently.

Frank Antwi, the Chairman of the Concerned Central Market Traders Association, said “we pleaded to the contractor to try and make other drains so that if it is raining, there won’t be any problem.”

The traders have also reiterated the call for authorities to work on getting every trader a self-meter.

“ECG has promised us that maybe ending of this year, they will try their best to bring each shop one metre,” Mr Antwi said.