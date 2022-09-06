The newly built Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children’s Ward at the Bole District Hospital has been operationalized and has started receiving patients.

This follows the provision of the required soft furnishings, additional medical accessories and supplies by former First Lady and President of the Lordina Foundation, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama.

The items presented include bedside lockers, pillows, blankets, bedsheets, pillowcases, surgical gloves, theatre gowns, masks, stethoscopes, gallons of detergents, hand sanitisers and sanitiser stations.

Other items handed over by Mrs. Mahama to enable the hospital start using the new facility are a mobile ultra-scan machine, blood pressure monitors, autoclaves for the Sterilisation room, a vaccine refrigerator, trolleys for the theatre and delivery rooms, baby bassinets, manual vacuum extractors, delivery and cesarean sets, and oxygen monitors.

The Lordina Foundation also provided desks, chairs and a refrigerator for the doctors and nurses offices, lockers for filing and a reception desk with chairs.

Mrs. Mahama, together with the district health and hospital management, went on a tour of the facility and interacted with some of the first set of patients that were admitted into the wards.

Bole District Director of Health, Edapewurche Hajia Fuseina Sulemana, and the Medical Director of the Bole District Hospital, Dr. Joseph Alphonsus Chantiwuni Nindow, thanked the former first family and the Foundation, noting among others, that the new wards and facilities are state of the art and will help improve healthcare delivery in the Bole District.

Kunfugusi Wurche, Hajia Fati Benedicta Skido-Achulo, on behalf of the traditional authorities, urged the hospital management to ensure the maintenance of the facility. Also, present were the MP for Bole Bamboi Sulemana Yusif and officials of the Lordina Foundation.

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina, constructed the 45-bed Maternity and Children’s Ward for the hospital to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage.

The 865 square metre facility has a standby generator, a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with three incubators, five phototherapy units and baby weighing scales.

It is also fitted with a Kangaroo Mother and Child Care Room, a Recovery Ward, delivery, and theatre rooms with two beds each and accessories, a sterilisation room, doctors consulting rooms, nurses’ stations, a records room with lockers, a linen room and a store.

Inaugurating the facility in July, former President John Mahama, who is a former MP for Bole Bamboi, said, “I am a very proud man and husband. I want to thank my wife, Lordina; her organization, the Lordina Foundation; their partners, and our friends who supported us, and ensured that this Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children’s Ward was ready and on time for today’s handing over to the Bole Community and the hospital.”