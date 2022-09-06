Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended hearty congratulations to Kenya’s President-elect, William Ruto.

The well-wishes came after the country’s Supreme Court confirmed Ruto as the winner of its disputed election.

Mr. Mahama congratulated Ruto in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

“Congratulations Dr. William Samoei Ruto on your election as President of Kenya. As bearer of the trust of the Kenyan people, as affirmed in a clear, transparent manner by the Supreme Court, this is the time to unite the good people of Kenya for continued growth and prosperity.”

“I have every confidence that you will deliver on your mandate to the people. Wishing you a successful and impactful tenure as President of Kenya”, John Mahama wrote.

Ruto’s rival, Raila Odinga had challenged the election, saying there had been massive fraud.

However, the judges dismissed Odinga’s concerns. They said the evidence presented by the petitioners was false.

Ruto is expected to be sworn in as Kenya’s fifth President next week.

According to the BBC, Ruto commended the judiciary and the Electoral Commission for upholding the “will of the people”, following the court’s judgment.