The 42-year-old man who made attempts to shoot the Chief of Akyem Kade, Osabarima Agyare Tinadu the second during has been fined GH¢5,000.

This was after he appeared before the Kade Circuit Court on Tuesday.

The suspect, Osei Forson Kwadwo, was arrested by the police for opening fire to drive out the chief and his entourage at a funeral grounds last Saturday.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwaebirim, Seth Antwi Bosiako has been speaking to Citi News about the issue.

“He was taken to court and he was charged and fined for indiscriminately firing gunshots. There is another charge which the security service arrested him for. The chief himself has also levelled allegations against him, but he is yet to be charged for that. The investigation is still going on for that criminal allegation by the chief.”

There are suspicions that the suspect could have been hired to kill the chief over a protracted chieftaincy matter.