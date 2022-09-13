A 42-year-old man who shot the Chief of Akyem Kade, Osabarima Agyare Tinadu II during a funeral on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Kade in the Eastern Region will be arraigned at the Kade Circuit Court today.

The suspect, Osei Forson Kwadwo was arrested by the police for opening fire to drive out the chief and his entourage at the funeral grounds.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwaebirim, Seth Antwi Bosiako told Citi News the suspect could have been hired to kill the chief over a protracted chieftaincy matter

“He was first arrested, bailed out, and will be put before court today.”