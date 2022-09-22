Suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old nursing student at Mankesim in the Central Region, have confessed to committing the crime.

The deceased, Georgina Asor Botwe, was reported missing on September 10, 2022.

The two, a self-styled Pastor, Michael Darko alias Nana 1, and Christopher Ekow Clark, Tufuhene of Akwakrom, a suburb of Mankesim were arrested at their various hideouts following police investigation.

Police in a statement said the two have confessed to “murdering the victim for money rituals.”

“During Police interrogation, suspect Michael Darko, who is the alleged boyfriend of the senior sister of the deceased victim and was last seen with her, led police to the location where they had buried her after the murder.”

The body has since been exhumed and deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The two accused persons were today, 22nd September 2022 arraigned before the District Court II in Cape Coast and have been remanded to reappear before the court on October 4, 2022.