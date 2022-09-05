This year’s Miss Ghana UK is set to come off on Saturday, September 10, 2022 with focus on beauty, elegance, tradition, culture and ambition.

Themed “Empowering women – The Yaa Asantewaa Edition,” the pageant will take place at the Gaumont Palace (DC)The Broadway, High Road, Wood Green.

This year’s event also coincides with the pageants 30th anniversary.

Speaking to the Co Director of Miss Ghana UK, Ms Mavis Osei, she noted that the team is looking forward to having a fantastic show this year.

“This year the Talent shows have been pre recorded and the public will be voting as well the judges and Miss Social will be elected from this segment. Click on https://qrvideo.tv/s/cyu3fw/mguk2022 or scan QR code on any MGUK flyer to vote for your favourite talent,” she said.

She added, “We are looking forward to having a fantastic show for our 30th year. We are introducing a number of new activities for the ladies which will be showcased on the night and through their journey. Miss Ghana UK is truly Iconic and we are proud to be one of very few events in the African, Caribbean and other Ethnic communities to reach such a great milestone in the United Kingdom.”

Speaking to the reigning queen, Jael Mulholland – Boakye on the impact of the pageant on her life, she intimated that it challenged her to push beyond her boundaries.

“Whilst participating in the pageant, I acquired a lifelong skill; resilience, which I demonstrate on a daily basis. I’ve been able to organise a careers event for sixth form students. I have also been privileged to discuss global issues and methods of development whilst sharing my experience as a pageant queen at a prestigious university,” she said.

Ms Mulholland – Boakye also described the Miss Ghana UK platform as one that goes beyond fancy dresses.

“Often, pageants are reduced to just a showcase of beauty and fancy dresses. Not only does the Miss Ghana UK platform showcase beauty through the pageant, it empowers young women who have a vision of making themselves stronger and better. Similarly, it equips them with invaluable life skills whilst enriching them with knowledge about Ghanaian culture and tradition. The young women involved are also given an opportunity to serve their community and become role models for the youth,” she noted.

Giving a word of advice to the current contestants, she said, they should stay true to themselves.

“Discipline, good sportsmanship, a positive attitude and good communication skills are all things that you will learn the value of,” she stated.

Miss Ghana UK is an annual prestigious beauty pageant in the UK and the longest-running Black and Ethnic minority pageant in the UK which showcases the rich Ghanaian Culture, Tradition, and Tourism to the rest of the world.

Since its inception, Miss Ghana UK has impacted positively in the lives of over 500 young Ghanaian women in the diaspora who are currently in diverse fields including Education, the Health service, Banking, Arts, Showbiz and more.