In about 80 days from now, a new Miss Malaika queen takes over from 19-year-old Ama Tutuwaa, the reigning Queen.

But the journey to that unveiling as history would have it has never been easy. From fans and cheers to heart breaks through tears to shouts of joy, this pageant bears it all out.

The time has come for the Big Unveil of the final set of delegates who will be embarking on this life changing spectacle of a journey- Miss Malaika Ghana, the Emerald Season.

Prior to this week’s big unveil, hundreds of beautiful ladies thronged Tigon Studios in hopes of being part of the 20th edition of the beauty pageant.

Out of the lot, 30 beautiful, intelligent and charming ladies graduated to the final stage – the FINISHING SCHOOL as adjudged by Berla Mundi – 2010 2nd runner up, Ama Sarpong – 2010 winner and Trudy Arnold – 2009 1st runner up.

The selection of the 20 finalists was based on votes collated by event statisticians Media Edge. The public votes formed 50% as did those of the judges (Berla Mundi and Ama Sarpong) on the night.

In this Episode, we unveil the top 20 finalists adorned in beautiful GTP fabrics flanked by family and friends.

In an introductory bid to win viewers heart, the ladies took turns to share their vision boards which highlights their likes, dislikes, milestone, family, schools attended, hobbies, inspirations, aspirations etc.

Meet the top 20 finalists and get acquainted with the faces of the Emerald delegates on GhOne TV and Mx24 at 9pm on Sunday. This episode doubles the unveil as you get to meet the host of ‘The Emerald Season’.

Miss Malaika Ghana is a Charterhouse production and is proudly sponsored by GTP, Club Shandy, Lux, Pepsodent, Vaseline and Garnier.