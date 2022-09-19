Four persons– a mother and her 3 children– have perished after drowning in a dyke allegedly created in a lagoon by a salt mining company in Laklevikope in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The family of 5 who went fishing along the lagoon in the enclave got drowned with the man of the family being the only survivor.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, September 17, 2022, has thrown the community into a state of shock and mourning.

The deceased, a woman in her late 30s and her 3 children aged between 9 and 14, all perished after trying to save one of the children who fell into a dyke created by a salt mining company, Seven Seas Salt Mining Limited.

The dyke, which is about 12 feet, has now become a danger zone for residents here who are fisherfolks.

Assembly member for the area, Victor Ayaku said the activities of the salt mining company have put them in danger.

“Residents who are fisherfolk are now living in fear as they can no longer go fishing.”

He also noted that, the community is in no way benefiting from the activities of the company.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News appealed to the authorities to ensure safety measures are followed by the company to prevent future occurrences.

They also urged the mining company to put safety signposts along the lagoon, to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations officer of the Seven Seas Mining Limited, Adams Mensah said, “the company is not to be blamed for the death of the family.”

He however noted that, the company is putting measures in place to put up signposts warning residents of the dyke.