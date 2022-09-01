The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Upper East Region says mechanisms are being put in place to provide relief and accommodation for persons who may be affected by the Bagre Dam spillage.

SONABLE Company Limited, operators of the Bagre dam in neighbouring Burkina Faso, are expected to begin spillage today, Thursday, September 1, 2022.

NADMO officers in both the Upper East and Upper West Regions have urged persons who live in proximity of the dam to relocate.

Speaking to Citi News, the Upper East Regional NADMO Director, Ahmed Mustapha said he’s hoping that his outfit does not record any calamity.

“We have teamed up with the Ghana Education Service and the religious bodies to mobilise their schools, churches and mosques for us to be used as temporary structures but NADMO does not currently have tents. So if there is any unfortunate event that will occur as a result of the spillage, we will rely on the structures we have secured from the churches and schools.”

Per an earlier notice by SONABLE, the spillage was expected to begin on September 7, 2022, but the sharp rise in the water level which stands at 234.88m representing 92.10% on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, compelled authorities to revise their notes. They say if the situation persists they would be compelled to spill the dam on September 1.

NADMO is also cautioning all residents and farmers along the White Volta to move to higher grounds.

The spillage of the Bagre dam is done in either August or September every year to prevent destruction to the dam.

This exercise results in flooding in low-lying communities in Burkina Faso and Ghana.

35 communities along the White Volta in the Bawku Municipality, Bawku West, Garu, Binduri, Nabdam and Talensi districts are the hard-hit areas.

Upper East Regional Coordinator of NADMO, Jerry Asamani, hinted that, the spillage of the Bagre Dam could commence anytime within this week as the dam has almost reached its peak for spillage.

Mr. Asamani, therefore, advised all communities prone to the negative impact of the spillage to stay alert and cease all activities along the White Volta until the spillage is over.

“All communities along the White Volta should move to higher grounds. The spillage can strike at any day in your community, and it comes unannounced. When it will be spilled, it will be announced but when it will reach one’s village or community NADMO cannot tell because it takes 72 hours to get into the territory of Ghana after spillage.”

“We are advising that people should be careful, if there is no emergency to you to go through the crosses please just stay home and make sure that shepherds or children don’t play along the banks with their livestock because, at this time, we are going to have heavy rains and the banks are so soaked and can cave in because the rate at which the water is running is not easy”.

He appealed to individuals, non-governmental organisations and state institutions to support NADMO with any kind of relief ahead of the spillage.