The National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament says it will file a parliamentary motion for an independent probe into the Aisha Huang saga if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo fails to act before the House resumes.

This was disclosed by Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

“One woman has made a mess out of our entire security apparatus. Made foolishness of the billions of cedis we have approved in Parliament over the years to enhance security”, he said.

Describing the circumstances surrounding Aisha Huang’s re-entry into the country as a national embarrassment, the North Tongu legislator said President Akufo-Addo must act now or face the action of NDC caucus upon the resumption of the House.

“The only way forward is to have a full scale independent inquiry into this matter and we have served notice that if the president will not take the step because they are all complicit and neck-deep and protect collaborators and conspirators who are in clearly in cahoots with Aisha Huang, when the house resumes, the NDC caucus in parliament will promptly file a motion to look into this international, monumental disgrace and embarrassment”, Mr. Ablakwa told Citi News.