The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has introduced instant healthcare for all persons aged 70 years and above across the country.

They shall now have instant access to the full benefits package from all accredited health service providers.

This is in line with the Government’s objective to accelerate the attainment of Universal Health Coverage.

The new policy began on Monday.

The National Insurance Scheme used to have a mandatory one-month waiting period for all categories of members, except pregnant women and children under 5 years.

“This measure is to curb the abuse of the scheme by potential free-riders. The policy affected persons who are aged 70 years and above from accessing instant healthcare on enrolling onto the scheme,” the authority noted in a statement.

