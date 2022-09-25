Commuters between Busunu and Daboya, the capital of the North Gonja district, have resorted to using canoes without life jackets as their means of transport.

This follows flooding in the area that has cut off the road.

The flood is caused by water from the Bagre Dam and days of torrential rains.

Last year, flooding cut off the same portion of the road and it was temporarily fixed after a couple of weeks with an assurance a permanent solution will be found after the rainy season.

The assurance has however not been seen through.

The road was the only route residents of the North Gonja used out of the district, since the White Volta has not been bridged.

A catholic priest who works in the area sent pictures of him crossing the road on a boat to citinewsroom.com with a question: “Our road is bad again, but it seems you people are not saying anything about it this year?”

It is unclear if another solution will be found this year.

Until then, commuters will continue to dangerously cross the road on boats unprotected.