The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has locked three filling stations for dispensing fuel less than the quantity the consumer pays for in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The stations are; Frimps oil at Penkwase, the Goil station near Eusbett hotel and Engen, all in the Sunyani township.

In the case of Frimps, all the seven dispensing units functioning at the time of the visit were under-delivering whilst Goil and Engen had two and four of their nozzles under-delivering respectfully.

However, the NPA team observed that some of the nozzles at these filling stations were dispensing petroleum products more than what the consumer had paid for.

The random exercise was undertaken after the team led by Kwadwo Odarno Appiah and Eunice Budu Nyarko, Bono Regional Manager and Consumer Services Manager respectively sensitized commercial drivers and traders at the Nana Bosoma market, popularly known as the Wednesday market in the Sunyani municipal area of the Bono Region.

The Bono Regional Manager emphasized that the authority will continuously monitor the operations of fuel stations to ensure consumers have value for money and that the products sold are of good quality.

He said the defaulting fuel stations are going to be sanctioned. The Authority will require a report on investigations carried out by the stations as to what caused the anomalies of the nozzles.

He further cautioned fuel stations, after seizing two ramps to desist from the practice of using ramps and shaking vehicles during filling, adding that, is an unsafe practice that can cause unwarranted sparks and fire .”, The NPA will not hesitate to lock temporarily stations caught using ramps “, he hinted