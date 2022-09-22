The road from the Obetsebi-Lamptey Roundabout to the Central Mosque at Abossey Okai in the Greater Accra region will be temporarily closed to traffic from today to Friday, September 30.

The closure which will start from 10 pm to 5 am is to enable the contractor to launch metallic beams onto the interchange.

Speaking to Citi News, the acting Director of the Department of Urban Roads (DUR), James Amoo-Gottfried urged motorists to “follow the traffic diversion signs and use alternative routes to their destinations if possible.”

About the Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange

The three-tier interchange is a key intersection in the arterial road network in Accra. It is aimed at helping to reduce congestion experienced by commuters on the stretch.

The interchange is part of the Ring Road system and is located at the intersection of four major arterials: the Kaneshie Mallam Road (Dr. Kofi Busia Highway), the Ring Road West, the Ring Road West Extension, and the Graphic Road.

The project commenced in October 2019 with a sod-cutting ceremony for completion in 18 calendar months.

According to the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the works have been completed 5 months ahead of schedule.

“Phase one involved the construction of a 550m viaduct and ramps between Graphic Road and Dr. Busia Highway (Kaneshie Mallam Road). Under the project, a 2 No. (5.5 x 2)m box culvert across the Graphic Road and storm drain of similar size was constructed up to the Ring Road West Carriageway.