Pressure group, OccupyGhana, is demanding prosecution of the Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, for high crimes over its failure to surcharge persons implicated in his annual reports.

The office has in recent times been under pressure to utilize the powers of surcharge granted him by the constitution to retrieve millions of cedis lost due to financial irregularities.

OccupyGhana which went to court in 2017 to enforce the implementation of the law says the new Auditor General has only surcharged one person since taking office, a move the group terms as disregard for Supreme Court orders.

In an interview on Point of View on Citi TV, a Member of the group, Ace Anan Ankomah, revealed that the Attorney General will be petitioned to commence prosecution of the Auditor General.

“What happens if a person defies the constitution? Under Article 2, every defiance of an order of the constitution is a high crime, which means that our Attorney General should be preparing high crime charges against the Auditor General. Will he do it? We will petition the Attorney General to charge the Auditor General of high crimes.”

“If he still doesn’t do it, there is a mandatory order of the Supreme Court, he will be cited for contempt of court if he defies it. There is a third option. If you are charged for high crime, when you are prosecuted, you are barred from holding public office.”