A Rocha Ghana’s Deputy Director, Daryl Bosu, believes officials complicit in the return of the deported Chinese national, Aisha Huang, must resign.

Speaking to Citi News following Aisha Huang’s apparent return, Mr. Bosu says the government must be firm in the administration of justice to restore the confidence of Ghanaians in the fight.

“The first thing I will say is that our leaders who have really been at the forefront of handling issues relating to Aisha Huang should resign.”

Mr. Bosu explained that this case highlights failures in Ghana’s system in dealing with major crimes.

“If you look at it carefully, there is selective administration of justice when it comes to making sure people who are found culpable of the law really face the law.”

The news of Aisha Huang’s re-arrest after she was deported for her involvement in galamsey left many shocked and disappointed.

Prior to her deportation, many Ghanaians called for her to rather be jailed.

But the Senior Minister at the time, Yaw Osafo Marfo, justified the decision, arguing that jailing the galamsey queen had diplomatic consequences for Ghana in her quest for economic support from China.

Reports indicate that Aisha came to Ghana from a neighbouring country through a land border.

Upon her arrival, she also acquired a Ghana card in February 2022 with a new name, Huang En.