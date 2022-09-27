Soldiers, under the Operation Halt II initiative, have arrested one illegal miner and confiscated 12 excavators after they stormed mining sites within the Atwima Mponua and Amansie South districts of the Ashanti Region.

The team, which embarked on almost a 24-hour operation in the areas, also destroyed three excavators and impounded a car and a motorbike.

A visit to the various sites showed that vast lands within the two districts have been badly destroyed due to illegal mining operations.

The illegal miners upon seeing the military team fled the scene, leaving behind their equipment.

At the Amansie South District, for instance, the military team handed over the seized excavators to the police at Datano as the control boards were removed, while some confiscated excavators at Atwima Mponua were handed over to the district assembly.