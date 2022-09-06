Members of the city response team taskforce have resumed operations in the Central Business District of Accra after they suspended work over allegations of political interference.

The taskforce, mandated to enforce the sanitation bylaws was asked to halt operations a week ago by the Operation Clean Your Frontage secretariat after concerns of sabotage by the New Patriotic Party Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser, Moses Abor.

In an interaction with Citi News, a Technical Advisor of the secretariat, Emmanuel Clottey said the taskforce has resumed work amid an engagement with leadership of the New Patriotic Party in the Greater Accra Region to address the matter.

“Last week, the City Response Team resumed operations, and we are still enforcing the operation clean your frontage by-laws and discussions are still underway. The Regional Minister is still engaging the party. Nothing of what we are doing is out of political will. We have been given a mandate and most of them support it.”

In August, members of the City Response Team task force massed up at the Operation Clean Your Frontage secretariat in Accra over concerns about interference in the work.

The group alleges that some leaders of the New Patriotic Party in the Greater Accra Region are sabotaging their work.

Because of their complaints, they asked the secretariat to suspend their work.

Their protest came after the NPP’s Youth Organiser in the Greater Accra Region, Moses Abor, released a statement indicating opposition to the decongesting exercise at the Accra Central Business District.

The task force was commissioned to enforce sanitation by-laws in the capital.