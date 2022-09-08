The management of the University of Ghana (UG) has assured of the validity of certificates issued by the institution, despite recent revelations by the Auditor General’s 2021 report on the accreditation status of some programmes run by the university.

The Auditor-General’s report for 2021 noted that, “accreditation [for some of the programmes offered by the school] expired or requires re-accreditation during the period under review.”

The report flagged some 374 programmes run by the University of Ghana as unaccredited.

But in a statement, management of the institution assured of continuous engagement with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to ensure all programmes run by the institution are duly accredited.

“Management reassures the University community and all our stakeholders that the majority of programmes currently being run at the University, at both undergraduate and graduate levels, are either fully accredited or in the process of having their accreditation renewed”, the statement said.

The University said it has been working closely with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), to streamline processes in both institutions to ensure that all programmes in the University are restored to good standing within the shortest possible time, and also to rework the structures and procedures for accreditation of programmes.

“We assure our students and former students, as well as all stakeholders that all certificates issued by the University of Ghana remain valid, and we commit to work towards regularizing the accreditation status of all our programmes in the short term, and working towards streamlining and automating the accreditation system in the long term”, the release added.