Over 7,000 students of the University for Development Studies have as part of their academic activities been deployed to 735 communities in the country.

As part of the University’s program, students undergo a two-year field practical project into communities to identify the challenges confronting them.

This year, the students were camped at EP College of Education in Bimbilla prior to being deployed.

At a short ceremony for the deployment, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Seidu Alhassan spoke on the importance of the program saying it is meant to help find solutions to the country’s developmental challenges.

“The field practical programme of the university is important for promoting quality teaching and learning as well as rural development. The approach involving the training and deployment of students to poor rural communities to live with the people with the aim of identifying problems and developing sustainable intervention proposals for addressing these problems is so unique.”

He admonished the students to exhibit high professional conduct in the communities and serve as ambassadors.

He also urged them to take the necessary requirement to remain safe and do not adventure in taking any risk while in the communities.

“You are required to take all the necessary precautionary measures to remain safe. You are allowed to take any kind of risky or adventurous task in your daily assignments”.

The MCE for Nanumba North municipality, Abdulai Yaqoub, on behalf of the beneficiary districts thanked the university for the project and assured them of their continuous support.

He entreated the students to take the program seriously and conduct themselves well.

Some of the students who shared their expectations with Citi News said they’re anxious about the programme.

“Even though I’m anxious, I want to experience it, especially the bit about serving the community and helping the community to resolve some of their challenges.”

The Vice-Chancellor announced that the university, for the first time, is going to develop a scheme to award the best TTFPP student.

The award will target students who go the extra mile to win small projects for their communities.