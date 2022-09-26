Phase II work of the Tamale International Airport has been completed and awaiting commissioning.

This was disclosed by the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shanai Alhassan Shaibu, during a meet the press engagement at the Ministry of Information on Sunday.

The second phase of the project, which commenced in March 2022 is estimated to cost $70 million.

The Minister said he is confident many indigenes will get employment opportunities as the Region’s economic gains are expected to grow.

“The economic importance of the airport cannot be overemphasized. Suffice to say, there is a serious potential for investors”, he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 15, 2019 cut sod for expansion works to be done.

According to the President, the construction of an ultra-modern terminal building, together with a multipurpose Hajj facility, and other ancillary facilities, will provide the needed economic and trading activities.

The Tamale International Airport is also to serve as a complement to the Accra Kotoka International Airport.

After several months of work on the facility, the project has been completed and will soon be commissioned by the President.

The new Tamale International Airport encompasses a modular airport terminal building of approximately 5,000 square meters, a Hajj facility, a single carriageway access road, water, power and sewerage infrastructure deemed necessary for normal operations.

Reacting to critics of Government’s 1-Village 1-Dam initiative, the sector minister explained that the about 5 dams constructed in the Northern Region have been beneficial to farmers, especially during the dry season.

Giving an update on roads, the Minister was quick to note that a total of 353.79 kilometres of road projects are being undertaken, with about 60% of these projects at major stages of completion.