Police have assured that they will continue to maintain law and order in the Wa Municipality and surrounding communities after a string of killings.

The IGP and some members of the Police Management Board and the Regional Police Command embarked on a security tour in the municipality on Monday.

Police have special purpose police intelligence and investigation teams working with members of the community.

UPDATE ON SECURITY SITUATION IN WA MUNICIPALITY AND ITS ENVIRONS

Police continue to maintain law, order and security in Wa Municipality and its environs.

Suspect Kankani Adongo, who was arrested on 19th September, 2022 is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Analysis of intetelligence gathered so far suggests that there may be more than one person involved in this heinous crime and we will do whatever it takes to get them arrested to face justice.

Meanwhile, the special purpose intelligence and investigation team as part of their surveillance during the night of 19th September, 2022 recovered a body of a male adult at Bamahu. After the necessary crime scene examination, the body was removed and deposited at the Regional Hospital, Wa awaiting autopsy. A pathologist from the Police Hospital is leading a team to Wa as part of investigation into the incidents.

We continue to urge anyone with credible information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators to come forward and share with the Police. In line with this, a reward of GHC100,000 has been set aside for anyone who provides information in that regard.