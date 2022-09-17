The Ghana Police Service has beefed up security in Wa in the Upper West Region and its environs following the death of a security guard.

Wa residents hit the streets on Friday over the incident, alleging that 10 security guards have been killed in the area since February 2022.

In the latest incident, the residents of Wa say there was no trace of the security guard’s body, but residents found traces of blood near the Wa Technical University.

Residents subsequently gathered at the Wa Secondary Technical to protest.

Meanwhile, the police service says it is investigating the issue and called for calm in Wa.

“In this regard, special purpose investigation and intelligence teams as well additional police visibility and crime combat teams have been deployed to Wa under the leadership of the Director-General of Operations,” the Ghana Police Service noted in a statement.

Read the full statement below:

POLICE BEEF UP SECURITY IN WA AND ITS ENVIRONS IN RESPONSE TO CONCERNS BY RESIDENTS

The Police Administration wishes to assure the people of the Wa Metropolis and its environs that it has taken cognizance of their security concerns, and the Administration has therefore put in place measures to support the Regional Police Command to beef up security to ensure the safety of all persons in the Metropolis.

In this regard, special purpose investigation and intelligence teams as well as additional police visibility and crime combat teams have been deployed to Wa under the leadership of the Director-General of Operations.

Once again, we wish to assure the public that we will continue to work towards ensuring the safety and security of all persons across the country.