Police at Ejisu are investigating the death of a 23-year-old female house help at Awomaso in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Akua Kyem died on Sunday and her relatives suspect foul play alleging her mistress could be behind her death.

Police have, however, picked up the woman who the deceased lived with and worked for.

According to the relatives of the deceased, the 23-year-old worked as a house help at an apartment at Awomaso with her mistress.

The mistress however reported the death of the 23-year-old girl to them on Sunday after depositing the body at a morgue at the Emena Hospital.

The deceased’s grandfather, Kwarteng Peprah who narrated the incident to Citi News said “I had a call, and I was informed that my granddaughter who lives with a woman at Ahomaso was butchered to death. I called the woman to get some details. She told me that the girl left the house and returned home at about 1 am. I asked if the girl’s movement had changed when she came back home. I also asked her if there was blood coming from any part of the body since she was butchered and even if the girl was taken to the hospital. She said It was her 12-year-old daughter who drew her attention that the demise of the house.”

The mistress whose name has been given only as Mama Jane is currently in the custody of the Domeabra Police while the Ejisu Divisional Command has taken over investigations.

Mr. Peprah added that he and other relatives suspect foul play in the death of the house help.

“The body of my granddaughter was deposited at the Emena Hospital morgue. The upper part of the body seemed like she struggled with another person who inflicted wounds on her. I will not believe it if the woman tells me that my granddaughter was attacked outside. I suspected that she maltreated the deceased, which led to her death. We want the police to ensure the truth is brought to bear. We want the woman to also be responsible to contact relatives of her house help if there is an issue”, he alleged.

Police have picked up some implements from the residence of the mistress as part of their investigations.