The police administration has deployed a team of special purpose investigators to Wa, the Upper West regional capital.

The deployment, led by the director general of police operations, DCOP Mohammed Fuseini Suraj is to support the Upper West regional police command with intelligence gathering aimed at ensuring peace and the safety of residents in the town.

Some Wa residents on Friday, September 16, embarked on a demonstration after the suspected killing of a security guard in a suburb of the Upper West Regional capital.

At least 10 security guards have been killed in the town since February this year.

A statement signed by the director of police public affairs, Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi says “the police administration has put in place measures to support the regional police command to beef up security to ensure the safety of all in the metropolis.”

“In this regard, a special purpose investigation and intelligence teams, as well as additional police visibility and crime combat teams, have been deployed to Wa under the leadership of the Director-General of operations”.

The angry demonstrators were concerned the situation has gotten out of hand and blamed the issue on the security situation in the region and a lack of streetlights.

But the police public affairs director in the statement says “we wish to assure the public that we will work towards ensuring the safety and security of all persons in the country.”