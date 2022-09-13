The Ministry of Roads and Highways says free flow of vehicular traffic will be disrupted on the Kpeshie lagoon stretch on the La breach road for three months effective Thursday, September 15 to Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The interruption of traffic is a result of the construction of a new two-third lane bridge over the Kpeshie lagoon.

In a statement issued by the Roads Ministry, through the Department of Urban roads, it entreated motorists to follow all traffic management signs that will be placed at vantage points on the road.

The department also urged motorists to use alternative routes to their destination.