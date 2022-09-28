Ghana’s much-anticipated crime action thriller, The Agency, initially scheduled to premiere on October 1, 2022, has been postponed to December 2, 2022.

This decision became necessary due to some challenges, including a planned renovation by Silverbird Cinemas, commencing two days after the premiere of The Agency movie and lasting about a week.

This means that subsequent showings of The Agency in the cinema would have to be suspended for the entire duration of the renovation. A break in screening would water down the impact we anticipate audience reviews after the premiere will make, while potentially affecting revenue as well. Hence, the need to postpone to a more suitable date.

“In considering suitable dates, we had to ensure that the new date was not set too close to or on the same day as any major local or international event and or movie releases. This is also important because it can adversely affect our premiere. After extensive consultations and careful consideration, it became clear that The Agency should premiere in December, 2022,” the producers of the film have said.

“Coincidentally, the National Film Authority called on Cine-God Studios to discuss the Ghana Cinema Week slated for December 2022. The ten (10) day event seeks to revive the Ghanaian cinema culture by encouraging Ghanaians to watch Ghanaian films at various venues across the country. By supporting and participating in this initiative, we get a golden opportunity to access more screens; which means we get to bring The Agency movie closer to more film lovers across Ghana faster than we initially scheduled,” they added.

The Agency is a crime-action thriller movie that tells the story of a very powerful government security agency, which was formed to handle the government’s top-secret operations but which gets corrupted under the leadership of a highly connected female government appointee who uses the agency for back-door business dealings, hence, causing the emergence of a group of highly skilled individuals to embark on a self-sanctioned perilous mission to end the corruption and abuse.

It was Executive produced by Amin Ramart and directed by Abu Iddris.

The premiere at Silverbird Cinemas (Accra Mall and West Hills mall) and subsequent showings at venues near them.