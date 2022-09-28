The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited says a technical challenge has affected its prepaid metering systems.

The Electricity company said this has interrupted the purchase of electricity credit.

A statement from the electricity company said customers in the Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo have been affected.

The company did not give timelines as to when the issue will be resolved.

“Affected customers should please note that our ICT team is working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system to normalcy.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this technical challenge,” it added.