FBNBank’s Captain’s Golf Tournament held last Saturday at the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club ended with Prince Amo Adukwaw winning the Men’s title and Hajia Zenabu Akoto picking the Ladies’ award on a very competitive day of golf.

Good weather and a field of golfers numbering about 60 including others from Achimota, Celebrity and Obuasi Golf Clubs resulted in a very exciting competition at the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club under the sponsorship of FBNBank. To add to the excitement which went beyond the course, FBNBank’s Product Ambassador, Samini was present to cheer up the golfers and to try his hands at the sport.

Commenting on the competition, Colonel (Rtd) John A. Okai, Captain of the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club said, “It has been a very exciting and stupendous competition and we are very grateful to FBNBank for making all this possible. We are already looking forward to more collaboration in the future and I must say, I personally look forward to seeing them here next year. We need to strengthen our partnership and ensure that we continue to have a solid platform for the Bank to be able to promote its business, especially its engagement with its customers and other stakeholders. We have it all here already so we can confidently say that Bok Nam Kim Golf Club is ready to host an FBNBank-sponsored golf tournament the third consecutive time next year.”

The golf tournament also offered FBNBank a great opportunity to offer its Premium Banking proposition. The service which is founded on convenience and luxury was well received by the golfers and enthusiasts of the sport present. Staff of the Bank engaged in one-on-one sessions with players and fans alike to explain the benefits of FBNBank’s Premium Banking.

Speaking after the event, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, FBNBank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said, “our Premium Banking service has a lot in common with golf. Just as there is a particular type of club for each playing situation in golf, so does FBNBank’s Premium Banking offer a variety of services aimed at addressing each situation or need that a customer faces or has to address. All we offer is based on ensuring that our customers enjoy a great deal of convenience as they undertake finance-based actions. The FBNBank’s Premium Banking proposition delivers a great lifestyle with priority service, comfort, security, luxury and access to financial advisory services as the benefits to customers. All these are offered through a unique relationship between the Bank and each customer.”

FBNBank’s Premium Banking is an invitation-only banking experience that allows the Bank to reward its discerning customers as they do business with the Bank. Once a customer is invited to Premium Banking, he or she is granted access to the Premium Banking Lounge in any of the Bank’s branches and is entitled to a host of banking privileges and the highest standards of quality service. The Premium Banking member is also assigned a dedicated Relationship Manager to cater to his or her banking needs.

FBNBank has been operating in Ghana for the past 26 years, within which the bank has remained focused on putting its customers first. This, it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders, particularly the customers. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group, which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 128 years of operation.

FBNBank Ghana has 22 branches and two agencies across the country with over 500 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.