A former Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, supports calls for a review of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Mr, Yankah argues that a review will be helpful in identifying defects of the policy and ways of resolving them.

“We have allowed politics to erode so much into the education system that when we are going astray in the name of politics, we do not want to call that going astray or subjecting a policy to review … I think we should put our policies aside and subject the entire [free SHS] policy to review.”

His comment follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s call for broader consultations on the free SHS policy.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) at the Jubilee House, the President said he is open to a national conversation on the government’s Free SHS programme.

Mr. Yankah on Eyewitness News recommended that the government pays attention to issues of affordability in its consultations.

“With the policy itself, I think it is quite clear that the successes it has chalked are huge. The issue of affordability should be looked at even more critically to determine which parents can afford and which parents cannot afford.”