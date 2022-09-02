The prosecutor handling the matter involving three students of the Opoku Ware School (OWASS) who are standing trial for allegedly robbing and injuring a taxi driver, is calling for a speedy trial.

The three were arrested in August after a commercial driver reported to the police that he was attacked by accused persons.

The accused persons were initially remanded into police custody and later granted bail during the second hearing, to allow them write their final exams.

“The court asked us to file our witness statement and then the disclosures and they have slated it for the October 6 so when we file before that date, then the case management will begin so prosecution goes on”, the prosecutor, ACP Kofi Blagodzi said.

During the third court appearance, ACP Kofi Blagodzi prayed the KMA Circuit court to ensure a speedy trial due to the public interest associated with the case.

He spoke to Citi News after the court proceedings.

“The case has a national interest so we want to ensure that, the prosecution will go on so we conclude this.”

The three students, who have been withdrawn from the boarding house by the authorities of Opoku Ware School for misconduct, injured and robbed a taxi driver after they boarded his vehicle in Kumasi.

Police say after robbing the driver and stabbing him in the neck, one of the students took over the wheel but got involved in an accident around Ahodwo.

The driver then alerted other persons who were around at the time, who helped in arresting two of them.

The third accused person was later arrested.