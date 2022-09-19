Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, a leading insurer in the country, has successfully organised the third edition of PruRide Accra, an annual urban cycling event with over 160 cyclists participating in the professional and amateur races.

The event, supported by the Ghana Cycling Federation, the Ghana Police Service and Carbon AV, was held at the Black Star Square, in Accra, on 11th September 2022.

Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah, the Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, who is also a cycling enthusiast, said Prudential was proud to be associated with the promotion of cycling as a part of building a healthy lifestyle in Ghana. Our purpose is to help people make the most out of life by enabling them to live healthier lifestyles. It also means that we are playing our part in building healthier and more resilient communities.

“The aim of the ride is to give more people the opportunity to get out on their bikes, get more active and make cycling a part of their daily routine in order to live a healthier lifestyle and it’s amazing to see the growing cycling community in Ghana continuing to exhibit enthusiasm for the sport” she added.

The day started at around 8am GMT with cyclists taking to the streets amid cheers and excitement, before they were joined by spectators, who had been following the thrilling race via live coverage on screens, while being entertained by music and commentary from sports journalists from Joy FM, one of the media partners for the event.

The winner of the professional category, Lawrence Adjei, walked away with GHS 15000 after winning the 99.7km race with a finish time of 2 hours, 27 minutes and 32 seconds while Josephe Zubel, the winner of the amateur category, won GHS4000 after completing the 19km race in 39 minutes, 22 seconds.

The first 10 cyclists in each category were given a cash prize, while all other participants received a certificate of participation. The oldest cyclist and the first female cyclist for each category were also awarded with a cash prize, in line with promoting inclusion.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, regional leadership from Prudential Africa, bank partners, clients and other cycling enthusiasts.