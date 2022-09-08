President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his condolences to the United Kingdom (U.K) Royal Family, following the death of its monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement, the President acknowledged the Queen’s contributions to the transformation of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“As Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, she superintended over the dramatic transformation of the Union and steered it to pay greater attention to our shared values and better governance. She was the rock that kept the organisation sturdy and true to its positive beliefs.”

“We shall miss her inspiring presence, her calm, her steadiness, and, above all, her great love and belief in the higher purpose of the Commonwealth of Nations, and in its capacity to be a force for good in our world,” said the President.

He described the Queen as a “cherished and revered monarch” who will be sorely missed.

The President has directed that all official flags in the nation fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, as from tomorrow, Friday, 9th September, to mark her passing.

The Queen died at Balmoral, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Below is the full statement from President Akufo-Addo:

On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the Royal Family, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, late Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The Ghanaian people have very fond memories of the two visits she made to Ghana during her reign, and, on both occasions, we remember the friendliness, elegance, style and sheer joy she brought to the performance of her duties.

As Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, she superintended over the dramatic transformation of the Union, and steered it to pay greater attention to our shared values and better governance. She was the rock that kept the organisation sturdy and true to its positive beliefs. We shall miss her inspiring presence, her calm, her steadiness, and, above all, her great love and belief in the higher purpose of the Commonwealth of Nations, and in its capacity to be a force for good in our world.

She was a cherished and revered monarch of the British people, the longest-serving in their history, who will be sorely missed. We are saddened by her departure. In honour of her memory, I have directed that all official flags in the nation fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, as from tomorrow, Friday, 9th September.

May God bless her soul and give her peaceful rest in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again. Amen!!