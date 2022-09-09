The resident dentist of Pepsodent Ghana’s Dental TV, Dr. Gwendolyn Amarquaye-Bayitse cannot overemphasize her endorsement of the Ghana Dental Association’s recommendation to visit the dentist at least twice a year to maintain optimal oral health.

She justified the primary reason for advocating the dental visits as preventative. “As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure. I know most of us have the habit of visiting the hospital or clinic only when we are in pain or discomfort. It is important for the dentist to institute some preventive measures to avoid dental disease like fluoride application to strengthen the teeth and sealants to prevent tooth decay.”

“It is expected that by brushing your teeth twice a day, you’re able to get rid of the plaque that accumulates on the teeth surface. But once plaque hardens, overtime to form what we call tartar or calculus your toothbrush is unable to get rid of this tartar”, she explained.

Expounding further on the need for regular dental checkups, she maintained that tooth replacements such as crowns, bridges and dentures require regular professional dental care as they can equally accumulate plaque and tartar.

Dr. Bayitse also raised the importance of early detection and diagnosis of diseases of the mouth and teeth. “These may seem minor at first but the longer you wait to see a dentist, these problems develop into something more serious which will require more extensive and expensive treatment. Also, if you already have an ongoing oral health problem, regular visits will enable the dentist monitor your progress and respond to any new developments early.”

A visit to the dentist may reveal other medical conditions in the body that may not be obvious. Hence, Dr. Bayitse stressed that having your teeth checked will bring any ailments to light. “These are medical conditions or diseases of the body that have an oral manifestation or show signs in the oral cavity. The dentist can also give you good advice on how to care for your teeth; what to do in emergency situations, and answer any question you may have”.

In conclusion, she emphasized the need to take preventive measures towards good oral hygiene, by scheduling visits with the dentists not only when there are issues such as pain or gum bleeds. In addition to maintaining good health, doing so is “actually easier on the pocket” she said.

Time with The Dentist is a dental TV show by Pepsodent in partnership with the Ghana Dental Association. The show seeks to educate Ghanaians on basic oral hygiene routines, how to care for the teeth, some myths and facts associated with maintaining good oral hygiene among others.

It airs weekly on TV3, Adom TV, UTV, MX24 and GHOne TV.