Residents of Sikafuambantem a suburb of Mankessim in the Central Region are in a state of shock after the body of a lady believed to be in her late 20s was found buried at a residential apartment.

One suspect said to be a man of God, has been arrested in connection with the incident and was escorted by Police in Mankessim to exhume the body.

Nana Clarke, the owner of the residential property, is being sought after by the police.

It is believed that, the deceased was murdered and buried in the residential apartment for ritual purposes a few days ago.

Residents who managed to take audiovisuals of the incident were seen glued to their phones in dismay as they expressed shock at the incident.

Assemblyman for Edumaze in Mankessim, Alex Kojo Appiah, urged residents to be security conscious in their endeavours and look out for one another to prevent such distasteful occurrences.

“The incident is surprising. People should be security conscious”, he advised.