The newly elected Dean of Ashanti Regional Presiding Members Apostle Alexander Frimpong Boadu has appealed to government through the Ministry of Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development to resource Presiding Members in the country to enable them to carry out their mandate effectively.

Speaking at the Conference of Presiding Members in the Ashanti Region held in Obuasi, Mr. Frimpong Boadu who is also the Presiding Member for Obuasi Municipal said it was important for Presiding Members to be equipped with tools, and provided with offices with Secretaries to enable them perform their roles optimally.

He also called for a fixed term of office for Presiding Members.

He said “we understand there is an ongoing discussion at the top regarding this subject. But what we are saying is that just like MMDCEs and Assembly Members, Presiding Members should also have a fixed term of office preferably four (4) years to boost their confidence level in exercising their functions”.

Apostle Alexander Frimpong Boadu polled 24 votes as against 11 votes by his only contender, private legal practitioner, George Oppong, in the election of the Dean of Presiding Member.

He pledged to set up a committee to help settle disputes that might arise regarding the relationship between Presiding Members and their MMDCEs.

He said it was imperative for MMDCES to have a healthy relationship with their PMs while in office.

“As Presiding Members, we will continue to cooperate effectively with the Management of the Assemblies to promote development. There can’t be development when MMDCEs and Presiding Members are at loggerheads”, he added.

The Dean of MMDCEs in the Ashanti Region who is also the MCE for Asante Akyem South waded into the impasse between the Presiding Member and some Assembly members of Bosome Freho on one side and the District Chief Executive on the other side.

The Bosome Freho District Assembly has been marred in controversy since over 20 of its members in the assembly indicated that they want their DCE impeached.

They accused the DCE of instigating divisions and hoarding resources meant for assembly members.

The Assembly Members also accused him of keeping motorbikes meant for them and inciting community members against them, hence their resolve to impeach him.

This, however resulted in chaos during the impeachment day.

The Dean of MMDCEs insists the issue was unfortunate and condemnable.

“This issue was on lack of good relationship between the Presiding Member and the DCE. We should all recognise the benefits of a good relationship between Presiding Members and their MMDCEs. Our districts can see development when we all unite to build our districts,” he added.

Mr. Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the MCE for Obuasi who was the Chairman of the occasion underscored the importance of mutual understanding between the Presiding Members and the MMDCEs.

He appealed to both parties to maintain cool heads and mutual respect in charting a common cause.

Apostle Alexander Frimpong Baodu replaced Isaac Ohemeng Prempeh as the Dean of Presiding Members after Mr. Prempeh’s term of office expired.